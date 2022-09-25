Dharamsala, Sep 25 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Amjad A Sayed on Sunday said it is possible to settle most cases through mutual consent and mediation, stressing it will help reduce pendency and deliver timely justice to people.

He was speaking at the Legal Services Maha Shivir organised here under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and State Legal Services Authority.

Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit was to be the chief guest at the event. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and Supreme Court judge and NALSA executive chairman Justice D Y Chandrachud were also supposed to attend the event. However, all three of them could not reach the venue due to heavy rain in the state.

Justice Sayed said the ultimate goal of law is to establish peace and brotherhood among all sections of society and it is the fundamental right of every citizen to get justice.

People have to be made aware of various aspects of law through general dialogue and resolving issues through conciliation and agreement, he said.

One crore cases were settled through mutual consent in Lok Adalats organised by the NALSA in the country last month, Justice Sayed said.

Of the total cases, 48,000 were received in Himachal Pradesh and 24,000 were disposed of, he said.

Various Himachal Pradesh High Court judges, including Justices Sushil Kukreja and Virendra Singh, Solicitor General Balram Sharma, and Bar Association president Lavnish Sharma, among others, attended the event.

