Palakkad (Kerala) [India], January 30 (ANI): A mother abandoned her 2-month-old baby due to a family dispute in Kerala's Palakkad.

The mother, a native of Assam, had a fight with her husband, after which she abandoned her newborn on Monday.

Also Read | 'I Can't Do JEE, Am a Loser': 18-Year-Old Girl Student Commits Suicide in Kota a Day Before JEE Main Exam, Apologises to Parents.

As per the officials, Vijayakumari, a lottery seller, heard the cries of the baby and informed the Kasaba police. The baby was later transferred to Malambuzha Ananda Bhavanam.

The couple didn't want the baby, and they had plans to sell their newborn earlier, said the police.

Also Read | UNESCO World Heritage List 2024-25: 'Maratha Military Landscapes' To Be India's Nomination for UNESCO Tag, Says Culture Ministry.

Earlier, their workplace staff informed the Kasaba police, and the police intervened in the matter.

The police, however, schooled them about the consequences of selling their baby. The couple promised police that they would look after the baby. But the mother abandoned the baby on Sunday morning after a dispute. The father went outside to search for his wife as she left. By the time he returned, the baby was crying and the lottery seller, Vijayakumari, was taking care of the newborn. After which, they informed the Kasaba police.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has sought a report about the whereabouts of the mother. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)