Thane, Mar 24 (PTI) Police on Monday arrested a 46-year-old woman and her son for allegedly branding a five-year-old girl with an object and beating her, leading to her death, Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Police said.

A police officer said the girl was a close relative of the accused persons who was given in their care by her father for her education.

The accused allegedly banged the girl's head on a wall of their house in Naya Nagar area and branded her with a hot material, police said.

The girl was rushed to a local hospital from where she was shifted to KEM Hospital in Mumbai. She succumbed to her injuries on Monday, police said.

Police arrested the mother-son duo on the charge of murder. They were remanded to police custody till March 26, the official said.

Police are investigating the reason behind the brutal attack on the girl.

