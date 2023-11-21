Jamshedpur, Nov 21 (PTI) A motorcycle theft gang was busted in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand as two persons were arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Nine stolen motorcycles were also recovered from different parts of the city following the arrests, they said.

The gang was unearthed after the arrest of one Vijay Mukhi (30) on charges of stealing a motorcycle from Sakchi Market on November 16, Senior Superintendent of Police Kishore Kaushal said.

A stolen motorbike was also seized from his possession, he said.

The arrest was made after one Suraj Ho of Salgajhuri registered a complaint after his two-wheeler was stolen.

Following Mukhi's interrogation, one more member of the gang, identified as Sonu Karua (23) of Kadma, was arrested and eight more stolen motorcycles were recovered on the basis of information provided by him.

Kaushal said a massive search was underway to arrest other members of the gang and recover stolen motorcycles.

