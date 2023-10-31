New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Eat Right Summit 2023 was organized at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi under the aegis of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Tuesday.

The theme of this summit was 'Shri Anna' in view of the ongoing International Year of Millets 2023.

Sudhansh Pant, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Chairman, FSSAI and G. Kamala Vardhana Rao, Chief Executive Officer, FSSAI and many health and nutrition experts participated and expressed their valuable views in the day-long summit.

During his keynote address at the inaugural session of the summit, Sudhansh Pant said that there is a need to emphasize on preventive health care in the country and for this, necessary changes in the diet should be made is most essential.

Pant described Sri Anna as a good alternative. He advised that it would be a good initiative to have some shops offering Shree Anna based dishes in the healthy and hygienic food streets which are being upgraded across the country by the MoHFW.

He termed the growing awareness about Shri Anna in the country as the Shri Anna revolution and called upon everyone to make our own contribution in this revolution.

Mentioning the MoU signed between the FSSAI and the Ministry of Defense, Pant said that just as healthy recipes have been prepared for the brave soldiers protecting the country, similarly MoU may be signed with other ministries and Central Armed Police Forces. Through this, Shree Anna based food can be introduced to the plates of more and more people. He said that the people can be made aware of the health and nutritional benefits of Shree Anna through other means also.

The country's well-known health and nutrition consultant Dr. Shikha Sharma mentioned two types of food. She said that till now we have been emphasizing on healthy diets, but some foods are part of healing diets as well. Giving the example of turmeric, she said that adding turmeric to pulses or vegetables is a part of a healthy diet, but drinking turmeric with milk is a part of a healing diet. Dr. Sharma said that incidences of sudden heart attacks are on the rise since the Covid outbreak and such problems can be managed with healing diet and Sri Anna can be a better alternative to healing diet.

Different experts had in-depth discussions regarding Shri Anna in three different sessions during the Summit. Describing the Eat Right Movement as important for the country's food system, Colonel Vikas Hooda suggested the formula of Five (5) - E i.e. - Educate, Equip, Ensure, Examine and Enquire. The discussion panel of scientists and nutritionists advised that Shree Anna should be included in the diet, but gradually as there can be challenges in a sudden shift towards a completely Shree Anna based diet.

Experts from different fields including students participated in the Eat Right Summit 2023, which was organized in collaboration with CII and Herbalife. (ANI)

