Jaipur, Dec 1 (PTI) Minimum temperatures increased by two to three notches in parts of Rajasthan on Tuesday, the Meteorological Department said.

The state's only hill station Mount Abu recorded a low of 4.4 degrees Celsius on Monday night.

The minimum temperature in Churu was 6.5 degrees Celsius. It was 7 degrees Celsius in Sikar, 7.6 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 8.9 degrees Celsius in Bhilwara, 9.5 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar and 10.2 degrees Celsius in Chittorgarh and Dabok.

