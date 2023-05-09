Bhopal, May 9: Fifteen persons were killed and 20 to 25 other people injured when a bus fell from a bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Tuesday morning, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said. Madhya Pradesh Bus Accident: 15 People Dead, 25 Injured After Bus Falls From Bridge in Khargone, Rescue Operation Underway (See Pic).

The incident took place at 8.40 am. The bus fell from the bridge on a dry bed of the Borad river near Dongargaon village, he said. “Fifteen people were killed and nearly 20-25 others were injured in the accident,” the minister told reporters. Samruddhi Mahamarg Bridge Collapse: Under-Construction Bridge Coming Up on Mumbai-Nagpur Super Expressway Crashes in Nashik, No Casualties Reported.

The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital in Khargone, he said.

The police were conducting a probe into the incident, he added.

