In an unfortunate incident that took place in Madhya Pradesh, a bus full of passengers fell from a bridge in Khargone. According to reports, 15 people have lost their lives while 25 people have been injured in the incident. "Rescue operation underway," Dharam Veer Singh, SP Khargone said. Madhya Pradesh: 55 Fall Sick After Eating Ice Cream at Religious Function in Khargone.

Bus Falls From a Bridge in Khargone

