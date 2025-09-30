Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI): Two people, including an assistant branch head of a gold finance company, were arrested in connection with a gold heist worth Rs 5.5 crores in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Vikas Kumar, a resident of Bharatpur, Rajasthan, and his father, Mahesh Chand. The accused Vikas, who was the assistant branch head of the company at Dabra, replaced the original gold with duplicate gold and escaped. He also resigned from the company, citing his father's health conditions, the officer added.

Also Read | Rajasthan School Bomb Threat: 'My Own School' in Jaipur Receives Threat Call, Premises Evacuated As Police Conduct Search.

"An area manager of a non-banking financial company has reported that around 4.38 Kg of gold from the Dabra branch is missing. The area manager became aware of the missing gold after an audit was conducted on September 24. It was a serious matter as such a huge quantity of Gold was missing from a gold finance company. An FIR was registered in the matter, and an investigation began," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dharmvir Singh told ANI.

Gold worth over Rs 5.5 crores was stolen, belonging to approximately 26 customers. A special team was constituted to probe the case. During the initial investigation, the police discovered that the company's employees were suspected, SSP Singh stated.

Also Read | Bihar Voter List 2025: Election Commission Publishes Final Electoral Roll for Assembly Polls After SIR, 7.42 Crore Voters Eligible to Exercise Their Franchise.

"During the continuous interrogation, it was revealed that assistant branch head Vikas Kumar's movement was found suspect as he suddenly resigned on September 24. The police team began tracing Vikas, a resident of Rajasthan's Bharatpur, and took him into custody. When questioned, he confessed to the crime and reached Bharatpur with all the stolen gold. He rented a house there and hid all the gold," he added.

The officer further stated that the accused was the assistant branch head and had the locker key; he also obtained another key through foul means. Since he had both keys, he entered the branch on Sunday and replaced the original gold with duplicate gold. After that, he escaped and resigned on September 24.

"The accused attributed his father's health condition to the resignation. His movement was suspected, and when interrogated, he confessed to the crime. The original gold worth Rs 5.5 crores has been recovered. His father was also involved in the matter, so he has also been arrested in the case," SSP Singh said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)