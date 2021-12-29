Indore, Dec 29 (PTI) Twenty industrial units polluting the Kanh river were sealed by the Indore administration in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

They will be allowed to resume operations after effluent treatment facilities are installed, additional district magistrate (ADM) Pavan Jain said.

Kanh merges with the holy Kshipra river in the holy city of Ujjain, where devotees use the water of the latter for rituals etc.

