Shajapur, Dec 5 (PTI) The bodies of three minor boys were found floating in a water-filled quarry in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district on Sunday morning, a day after they went missing, police said.

The three boys, aged 9, 10 and 13, left their homes in Bhuria Khajuria village on Saturday evening to play nearby, but did not return, Kalapipal police station in-charge Uday Singh Alawa said.

Later, their family members launched a search and informed the police.

On Sunday morning, shoes and clothes of the boys were found on the banks of a pond outside the village, the official said.

During further search, their bodies were found floating in a quarry dug up in the dry pond, he said.

