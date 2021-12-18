Bhopal, Dec 18 (PTI) Five persons, including a toddler, were killed in two separate road accidents in Raisen and Rajgarh districts of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

At around 2pm on Saturday, a 50-year-old man, his daughter-in-law and one-and-a-half-year-old granddaughter were killed on the spot when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck on Bareli-Jabalpur highway in Raisen, Bareli police station in charge Amreesh Bohre said.

"The driver fled from the spot leaving behind the truck, which has been confiscated," he said.

On Friday evening, a car collided head on with a container truck on National Highway-52 in Rajgarh, leading to the deaths of two men aged 25 and 23, Biaora Dehat police station in charge Aditya Soni said.

