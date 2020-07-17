Indore, Jul 17 (PTI) A 92-year-old male patient of coronavirus recovered from the infection in Indore, one of the COVID-19 hotspots in the country, an official said on Friday.

The nonagenarian, a resident of neighbouring Mhow town, had been admitted to a private hospital in Indore after he tested COVID-19 positive, the official said.

The man was discharged from the hospital following his recovery, he said.

Earlier, a 95-year-old woman had also recovered from this deadly infection in the district.

As per the official information, of the total number of 5,761 coronavirus positive patients in Indore district, 284 have died, while 4,139 have recovered.

