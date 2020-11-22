Vidisha (MP), Nov 22 (PTI) A complaint application has been submitted with Vidisha Police in Madhya Pradesh against MD of Twitter by a person claiming that a Twitter account has been deleted, an official said on Sunday night.

In a memorandum, the complainant has demanded that the "deleted" Twitter account be restored, the official said, without elaborating.

Also Read | G20 Riyadh Summit: World Can Progress Faster with Greater Support of Technology, Finance to Developing Nations, Says PM Narendra Modi.

"The complaint against Managing Director of Twitter seeks that the MD be booked for allegedly deleting an account from the microblogging site. The complainant seeks restoration of the deleted account," said Kotwali police station in-charge Virendra Jha.

"However, this matter does not relate to us. The person claiming that the Twitter account is deleted has not complainedto us directly. Another person has lodged the complaint with us. The person whose account has been removed is from Delhi or some other place," Jha said.

Also Read | G20 Summit 2020: PM Narendra Modi Bats for International Solar Alliance, Says It Will Contribute to Reducing Carbon Footprint.

He said the complaint memorandum will be forwarded to authorities concerned.

Twitter is an American microblogging and social networking service on which users post and interact with messages known as tweets.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)