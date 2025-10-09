Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 9 (ANI): A group of around 20 armed men opened fire indiscriminately and abducted a 25-year-old pregnant woman from a village in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, the police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Gurja village under Tighra police station limits in the Gwalior late Wednesday evening at around 7 pm. The abducted woman, identified as Anju, is about to deliver the baby within eight to ten days.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Tighra police station, Gautam Sen told ANI, "Yesterday, a few unknown people came here in Gurja village under the Tighra police station limits, opened aerial firing and took a pregnant woman along with them. According to locals, there were around 20 people though we don't know the exact number. The police are searching for the accused. The family members who were present during the incident sustained injuries in the struggle with assailants and are undergoing treatment at JAH hospital in the district."

The officer further said that none of any people sustained bullet injury and search for the accused were on. Additionally, around 15 police personnel were deployed in the village for security purposes.

On the other hand, the husband of the pregnant woman, Girraj Gurjar, said that the main accused, Yogendra Gurjar, used to threaten him to kill ever since he got married last year.

"The accused Yogendra Gurjar along with his around 20 aides came here and started aerial firing. They also assaulted my family members and took away my wife with them. The reason is that when I was engaged to my wife ever since Yogendra was intimidating to kill me and my family. He used to say that he would not let me marry her. Though I got married last year in February. My wife is pregnant and about to deliver a baby within 8-10 days," Girraj told ANI.

He further said that the accused had also manhandled the family members, in which his uncle, father and grandmother sustained injuries.

"The accused came here to kill me but I managed to escape by moving around and then they took my wife. As of now, we don't have any information about them and my wife. We have registered an FIR into the matter and the police are investigating the matter. The incident occurred at around 7 pm on Wednesday," he added.

According to the family member, the accused, Yogendra, had also created a ruckus at the time of the wedding, expressing his desire to marry her. Nonetheless, the police administration intervened at that time, and the marriage of the woman with Girraj took place under police protection. (ANI)

