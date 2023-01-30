Bhopal, Jan 30 (PTI) The budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will begin on February 27 and will go on till March 27, state parliamentary affairs minister Narottam Mishra said on Monday.

Before the presentation of the state budget for the fiscal 2023-24, various issues of public welfare will be discussed during the month-long session, Mishra, who is also spokesperson of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, said.

The MP Assembly secretariat informed a total of 13 sittings will be held during the 29-day session, which would the 14th of the current Assembly.

Assembly polls are to be held in the state later this year.

