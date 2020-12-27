Bhopal, Dec 27 (PTI) The winter session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, which was scheduled to begin on December 28, has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation, an official said on Sunday.

This decision was taken at an all-party meeting held here in evening, he said.

"The three-day session has been postponed due to the COVID-19 situation. These days ( of the session which will be washed out) will be added in the Budget session, which would be a lengthy one," Legislative Assembly's Principal Secretary AP Singh told reporters.

