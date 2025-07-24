Agartala, Jul 24 (PTI) West Tripura MP Biplab Kumar Deb met Union Housing Minister Mahohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi on Thursday, and urged him to expedite the construction of the light house project.

The meeting follows Deb's discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari over ongoing road connectivity projects in the northeastern state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for six light house projects across the country on January 1, 2022, including the one at Agartala.

"Met Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs and Power, Manohar Lal Khattar, to discuss the progress of the Light house project in Tripura. Emphasised the need for early completion of the project through the allocation of additional funds," Deb, the former CM, said in a post on Facebook.

Light house projects or LHPs are model housing projects with houses built with shortlisted alternate technology suitable to the geo-climatic and hazard conditions of the region. These projects will demonstrate and deliver ready-to-live houses with speed, economy and with better quality of construction in a sustainable manner, according to the government.

Each project will provide housing to 1,000 families, and was supposed to be completed in 12 months from the date of handing over of sites to the construction agency after all statutory approvals.

