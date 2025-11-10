Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 10 (ANI): A delegation of Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Sanjeev Kumar Jha on Monday to discuss matters related to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

The delegation included Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Rakesh Singh, BJP MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma and others. During the meeting, the BJP leaders also submitted some suggestions to ensure the smooth conduct of the SIR process.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Minister Rakesh Singh said, "Currently the SIR process is underway across the nation. In relation to the same process, we met the Chief Election Officer to discuss our suggestions and if any difficulties occurred in transportation of materials for the purpose or technical difficulties then, it should be resolved within time. Our delegation had a very meaningful discussion with the Chief Election Officer to overcome all the hurdles and improve the process."

Responding to Congress' allegations regarding irregularities, Singh said, "The opposition has nothing to do other than making allegations. They have a habit of finding faults in everything and questioning constitutional institutions. If they come to power in any state, then they don't blame EVM. If they face defeat, then they question EVM. If they (Congress) suspect manipulation in the SIR process, they should send their representatives to monitor it."

The Election Commission of India has launched the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across nine states and three Union Territories, covering nearly 51 crore electors.

The states and UTs included in this phase are Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.

The Enumeration Period, which began on November 4, will continue until December 4, during which Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will distribute unique, partially pre-filled Enumeration Forms (EFs) to every elector. The BLOs will visit households at least three times for the distribution and collection of forms.

Electors can also verify their names and details in the previous SIR electoral rolls on the website (link unavailable) and provide the necessary information in the Enumeration Form.

To facilitate the process, over 5.3 lakh BLOs, 7.64 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs), 10,448 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs)/Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), and 321 District Election Officers (DEOs) have been deployed. Electors can seek assistance from BLOs through the "Book-a-call with BLO" facility on the ECINet App or dial the toll-free helpline at 1950 with their STD code.

The draft electoral rolls will be published on December 9, followed by a claims and objections period from December 9 to January 8, 2026. The final electoral rolls will be published on February 7, 2026. (ANI)

