Bhopal, Feb 13 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy allegedly hanged himself to death after his parents refused to take him to a wedding ceremony along with them in Bhopal city, police said on Sunday.

Aryan Karosia, a Class 6 student, was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his home in Vijay Market area, in-charge of Bhopal's Govindpura police station, Ashok Singh Parihar, said.

On Saturday, the minor had requested his parents to take him to a wedding ceremony along with them. However, they refused to do so, which left him heartbroken. At night, he allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself, he said.

No suicide note was found in the room, he said, adding that a case has been registered and investigation is underway.

