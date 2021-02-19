Sidhi, Feb 19 (PTI) The death toll in the February 16 bus accident in Sidhi in Madhya Pradesh touched 53 after two more bodies were retrieved from a canal on Friday, officials said.

A bus carrying 61 people, including the driver, had plunged into the canal near Patna village, some 80 kilometres from the district headquarters, while coming from Satna.

"Two bodies were retrieved from the canal on Friday by National Disaster Response Force personnel. As advised by an Army team that visited the site on Thursday, water was pumped into the canal from Bansagar Dam to get the bodies to rise. With this, the toll has risen to 53," Sidhi Collector Ravindra Kumar Choudhary told PTI.

Sidhi Superintendent of Police Pankaj Kumawat said the two deceased have been identified as Ramesh Vishwakarma and Yogendra Sharma.

Officials said 60 of the 61 people in the bus, which had a sanctioned capacity of only 32, are now accounted for, and search for one missing person continued.

They had informed that seven people, including the bus driver, escaped the tragedy, the latter being held from Satna the next day after he fled from the site.

