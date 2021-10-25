Indore, Oct 25 (PTI) The wife of a businessman has allegedly gone missing along with Rs 47 lakh, with a married autorickshaw driver emerging as a suspect, a police official in Indore in Madhya Pradesh said on Monday.

Two friends of the autorickshaw driver have been arrested and Rs 30 lakh has been recovered from them, he said.

"A local businessman has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) that his wife has gone missing with Rs 47 lakh. He suspects the hand of an autorickshaw driver. A search is underway for the duo," said Khajrana police station in charge Dinesh Verma.

