Bhopal, Feb 9 (PTI) The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday gave its approval for a project worth Rs 2,141.85 crore, under which a 108-feet tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya will be set up along with a museum and other infrastructure work in Omkareshwar, one of the 12 jyotirlingas in the country.

The state government has named the statue as "Statue of Oneness", a minister said.

"The state cabinet gave its in-principle approval to a project costing Rs 2,141.85 crore for the construction of a grand 108-feet tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya using metals, a museum and infrastructure for Acharya Shankar International Advaita Vedant Sansthan at Omkareshwar (Khandwa district)," MP Home Minister and state government spokesman Narottam Mishra told reporters.

The state cabinet also gave its go-ahead for the construction of a 50-bed hospital in Bhopal for police personnel, setting up two industrial parks in Sehore district and to the Madhya Pradesh Mineral Illegal Transport and Storage Rules 2022, among others, he said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh had announced plans to install the Adi Shankaracharya's statue in 2017. In the same year, the state government had carried out 'Ekatm Yatra' with an aim to collect metal pieces for this statue.

