Gwalior (MP), Oct 27 (PTI) A case of alleged abetment of suicide was registered against Congress MLA Ajab Singh Kushwaha on Wednesday in connection with the suicide of a property broker here, police said.

Sitasharan Sharma had consumed poison outside the Gwalior residence of Kushwaha, who represents Sumaoli in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, on October 25 and he died at 4 am on Wednesday during treatment, police said.

"A First Information Report was registered against five accused for abetment of suicide and further legal steps are being taken," Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said.

Nobody has been arrested in the case yet.

As per the complaint filed by the deceased's son at Gola Ka Mandir police station, Ajab Singh Kushwaha had taken Rs 1.86 crore from Sharma as consideration for sale of land in Vikrampur village.

But the sale was not registered and the possession was not handed over to Sharma, said a local police official.

Kushwaha refused to return the money or hand over the possession, and the MLA, his son-in-law Ranjit Singh, Sarvendra Singh, Anil Singh and Pramod Singh even threatened to kill Sharma's two sons, the FIR said.

Sharma had filed a complaint in this regard with Maharajpura police station on September 5, his son said.

After facing harassment and threats continuously, he took the extreme step, as per the FIR registered under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide) against Kushwaha and the other four.

The MLA could not be contacted for his comment.

