Sagar (MP), May 9 (PTI) In an embarrassing lapse, the name of a deceased professor has been included in the Board of Studies (BoS) of the Department of Physical Education at Dr Harisingh Gour University, a central university located in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar.

As per the order issued by the University's deputy registrar Satish Kumar on May 5, the name of professor Jaishree Acharya, working with Gwalior's Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, was included in the BoS along with others for the curriculum of Physical Education Department.

Notably, Acharya died recently due to a COVID-19 infection.

When asked, Dr Harisingh Gour University's media officer Vivek Jaiswal said it was a lapse on part of the department and a new name is being included in place of the late professor.

The recommendation to include the names of scholars in the BoS is done at the departmental level. The final names are selected by the Vice Chancellor from the list of the suggested names, he said.

Jaiswal also said that the department should obtain updated information about the scholars concerned and their consent before forwarding their names.

