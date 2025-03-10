Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): A clash broke out between two groups in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday during the victory celebration of Team India's ICC Champions Trophy win, an official said.

Several vehicles were torched and vandalised, prompting authorities to heighten security in the area.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG, Rural) Nimish Agarwal told media that a preliminary investigation is going on into the incident.

"There was a clash between the two sides during the victory celebration of team India in ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The situation is completely under control right now. I would like to tell everyone that no one should try to take Law and Order into their own hands. The entire investigation will be completed, and all the people involved in it will be held responsible. Some people have been injured in this. Those are the four cases right now. Right now, a preliminary investigation is going on into this, and the entire incident will be investigated," DIG, Rural Nimish Agarwal said.

Indore District collector Asheesh Singh told the media peace has been established in the area.

"Peace has been established here; there is no problem anywhere. Therefore, through you, I appeal to everyone to keep patience. Do not pay attention to any kind of fake news, and strict action will be taken against those who are involved in it. Further investigation is being done," District Collector Asheesh Singh said.

Indore Rural SP Hitika Vasal said that security personal are patrolling the area and the situation is under control now.

"Tension occurred between the two sides here, and some incidents of violence have taken place. The incident took place after the victory of team India. The incident occurred over firecrackers. The situation is completely under control now. I would like to tell everyone that I do not believe in any type of fake news. Adequate force is here; we are patrolling the area. The incident will be investigated, and all the necessary action will be taken in this regard; accordingly, the people involved will be punished. Now there is news of three people getting injured here. Further investigation is underway," SP Hitika Vasal said. (ANI)

