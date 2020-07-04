Bhopal, Jul 4 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Saturday declared results for Class X exams, with girls outshining boys in the overall pass percentage.

The overall pass percentage is 62.84 per cent among regular students and 16.95 among private students, said MPBSE officials.

"Girls have recorded a pass percentage of 65.87 per cent against 60.09 per cent for boys among regular students. This year, a total of 8.93 lakh regular and 2.04 lakh private students appeared for the exams," an official said.

"A total of 360 candidates were in the merit list, comprising 191 girls and 169 boys. The number of students securing first class also increased. This year, 3.45 lakh candidates secured first place, which is 5,540 more than last year," he added.

The number of students who secured second class stood at 2.33 lakh, which is 16,250 more than the previous year, the official said.

"Among physically challenged students, 68.77 per cent cleared the exams. In this category, pass percentage of girls is 73.20 per cent while it is 67.12 per cent for boys," he said.

Abhinav Sharma of Bhind topped the merit list while Lakshdeep Dhakad and Priyansh Raghuvanshi of Guna stood second and third.

