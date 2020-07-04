Chennai, July 4: The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Saturday announced relaxations in lockdown in Chennai. These relaxations will come into effect from July 6. The state government has now allowed opening vegetable, and grocery shops from 6 am to 6 pm. Meanwhile, textile and hardware shops will remain open from 10 am to 6 pm.

The state government also allowed restaurants in the state to remain open from 6 am to 9 pm. However, dine-in is again not allowed in restaurants. According to reports, the online food delivery service in the city will also be allowed until 9:00 pm. Tea stalls in the state’s capital city can also open from 6 am to 6 pm. Showrooms outside malls will also be permitted to open from 10 am to 6 pm. India’s COVID-19 Tally Rises to 6,48,315 With Highest Single-Day Spike of 22,771 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Surges to 18,655.

Edappadi Palaniswami's Statement:

Relaxations in Chennai lockdown to come in effect from 6th July. Vegetable & grocery shops allowed to open from 6 am to 6 pm, textile & hardware shops from 10 am to 6 pm, and restaurants from 6 am to 9 pm: Edappadi K Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (file pic) #COVID19pic.twitter.com/MbBazCi5h1 — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2020

Earlier in the day, the state government announced to extend lockdown in Madurai till July 12 to contain the spread of coronavirus in the district. There will also be a complete shutdown in adjoining rural civic bodies of Paravai and Thiruparankundram panchayats.

From June 19, the 12-day complete lockdown in Chennai and three neighbouring districts-Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur were imposed. On Friday, as many as 4,329 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of infected persons in the state to 102,721. The COVID-19 death toll in the state also jumped to 1,385 on Saturday.

