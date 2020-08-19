Bhopal, Aug 19 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced that poor families which are not getting subsidized ration from fair price shops will get wheat, salt and rice for Rs one from September 1.

These families will also get 1.5 litre of kerosene at a rate fixed by the district collector, he said.

This will benefit 37 lakh poor families which do not possess below-poverty-line (BPL) ration cards, he said.

It will also cover five lakh persons who returned home during the coronavirus lockdown, Chouhan informed.

These families will also be given additional five kilograms of free foodgrains till November, the chief minister said.

These families could not be included in the BPL category due to a rule that has fixed the maximum number of such beneficiary families, he said.

Chouhan also directed district collectors to complete the work of distributing `eligibility slips' to these beneficiaries by August end.

