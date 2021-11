Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday celebrated Diwali with children who had become orphaned due to COVID-19.

Chouhan spoke his heart out and asked children not to feel sad.

"My children, don't get heavy and sad. It is true that parents are our most invaluable asset. No one can make up for their lack. I definitely tell you this, we cannot bring them back but we will definitely try our best so that you miss them less," Chouhan tweeted in Hindi.

He also inspired children, asked them to achieve goals in life and make parents happy.

"Dear children decide your goals. Do it with determination. You all will get a Rs 5,000 protection fund and free ration so that you don't face problems in life," he said in a tweet.

He also said he will make sure that no obstacles come in their studies.

"I promise you that I will not let any obstacle come in the way of your studies," he tweeted. (ANI)

