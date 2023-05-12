Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday inaugurated a Gau-raksha Sankalp Sammelan (Cow-Protection Resolution Conference) and flagged off ambulance facilities for the animals in the state.

CM Chouhan flagged off 406 veterinary ambulances for urban areas and development blocks in the state at Lal Parade ground in the state capital Bhopal.

On the occasion CM Chouhan said, "The day has come when ambulances will be available not only for humans but also for treatment of Gau-mata and other animals. A veterinarian and assistants will be available in the ambulance. A toll free number '1962' has been issued for the treatment of animals during an emergency."

Taking a sick animal to the hospital was a big problem. Now with the arrival of these ambulances, the veterinary hospital itself will be available at the door of the cattle rearer, Chouhan said.

He added, "The slaughter of cow progeny has been banned in the state. There is a provision of imprisonment for 7 years for those killing cows and imprisonment for illegal transportation. Vehicles involved in illegal transportation of cattle will be confiscated."

Cows are necessary for natural farming. A monthly aid of Rs 900 will be given to the farmers for rearing cows who will be doing natural farming. The instalment of the scheme will be issued to 22 000 farmers this month. Tribal people will be provided 90 percent subsidy on buying cows for cow rearing. The state government is also making efforts to make the business of cow dung, cow urine and other cow products profitable, the chief minister said, adding that a project making CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) from cow dung is going on in Jabalpur.

The CM said, "A policy will be made to use natural paint made in Gau-shalas (cowsheds) at Panchayat level in government buildings in rural areas. This will encourage the business of cow dung and cow urine. Eight Gau-Sadans and two Gau-Vansh Vanya Vihar will be developed in the state. The responsibility of their operation will be handed over to the Gau-Sevak Sanstha. A suitable policy will be made to ensure that registered cow shelters do not face the problem of electricity bill and this does not create any hindrance in the service of cows. The amount will be re-fixed for adequate arrangement of straw in the Gaushalas."

CM Chouhan appealed to the farmers to cooperate in arranging straw by not burning crop stubble.

The state government is also considering developing big gaushalas instead of opening gaushala in every Gram Panchayat in the state. A big gaushala will be developed for 4 to 5 gram panchayats, which will make their management also easier. Primarily, such gaushalas will be developed as models at some places in the state. Any organisation can take the responsibility of the arrangements of these gaushalas and they will be provided financial assistance by the state government, the CM added.

He further said, "The gaushalas with which the lands are attached and there are encroachments on it, they will be made encroachment free immediately. For quick resolution of the problems of gaushalas and their better management, the responsibility will be assigned to the Additional Collector level officer at the district level." (ANI)

