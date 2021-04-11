Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday conducted a meeting with nurses and paramedical staff via video conference.

During the meeting, Chouhan urged people to follow COVID-19 protocols to combat the virus.

"For the past one year, the entire country is fighting this deadly virus and helping each other. But once again infections have started increasing," he said.

"People are following all the protocols.... be it wearing masks, maintaining social distancing but despite everything, the COVID-19 cases are increasing. I would like to thank the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff for the selfless contribution to the society. I would request everyone to keep calm and follow the COVID-19 guidelines," he further added.

According to Union Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh reported 4,882 new cases on Saturday. (ANI)

