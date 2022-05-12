By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Ahead of local body elections, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday met Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta in the national capital to discuss the legal provision to provide OBC reservation in the state.

The meeting was also attended by State Home and Law Minister Narottam Mishra and Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupinder Singh.

"Today, I along with my team met the Solicitor General and a team of advocates. We'll approach SC for modifications and keep before SC the facts regarding polls in MP with OBC reservation. We believe we will be able to deliver justice to OBCs," Chouhan told ANI after the meeting.

The chief minister also alleged that the Madhya Pradesh government was prepared for panchayat elections but Congress approached the court on the OBC reservation issue.

"We assure you that we will be successful in getting justice for OBCs. It is our endeavour that elections should be held with OBC reservation," he added.

The Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government will file a review petition against the Supreme Court's order on OBC reservations in the local body elections.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court asked the State Election Commission to begin the election process for 23,400 local bodies. The order also stated that the elections are to be held without the OBC reservation. (ANI)

