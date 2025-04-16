Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday participated in a state-level workshop organized under Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman Abhiyan at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state office in Bhopal and reiterated the Preamble of the Constitution of India.

CM Yadav highlighted that the preamble embodies the essence of the values and ideals of the nation that bind everyone together and Babasaheb's life provides the strength to uphold the principles of social justice, equality, and unwavering fraternity.

"Today, I participated in the state-level workshop organized under Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman Abhiyan at the BJP State Headquarters in Bhopal and reiterated the Preamble of the Constitution of India. This Preamble is the essence of the values and supreme ideals of our nation that unite us as one. Babasaheb's life gives us strength to keep the principles of social justice, equality, and unwavering fraternity intact on which the foundation of our Republic is based," CM Yadav posted on X.

He further emphasised that the Madhya Pradesh government is committed to preserving and honoring the legacy of Babasaheb by realising the mantra of Prime Minister Narendra Modi "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas".

"We have renamed the Kamdhenu scheme promoting milk production as Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Kamdhenu Yojana, which is a symbol of our unwavering commitment towards the upliftment of the deprived and farmers," he further wrote.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister stressed that his government was working to boost milk production in the state.

"To increase the milk production from 9 to 20 per cent in Madhya Pradesh, we started the Kamdhenu scheme which is named after Dr BR Ambedkar. Under the scheme, the government is opening various Gaushalas and has started grants to promote cow rearing and milk production. All of us are making efforts and working to ensure the best economic growth of our state," CM Yadav said.

He further said that the state government was continuously working to uplift the farmers and boost their income. Madhya Pradesh is an agricultural state, there is a lot of potential in the state and they are moving forward in this direction. (ANI)

