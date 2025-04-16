New Delhi, April 16: Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Wednesday recommended to the Union Law Ministry to appoint senior-most Supreme Court judge Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai as the next CJI. Justice Gavai is slated to take oath as the 52nd CJI on May 14. CJI Khanna is due to retire on May 13. CJI Sanjiv Khanna Recommends Justice BR Gavai As Next Chief Justice of India Ahead of His Retirement.