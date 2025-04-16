New Delhi, April 16: Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Wednesday recommended to the Union Law Ministry to appoint senior-most Supreme Court judge Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai as the next CJI. Justice Gavai is slated to take oath as the 52nd CJI on May 14. CJI Khanna is due to retire on May 13. CJI Sanjiv Khanna Recommends Justice BR Gavai As Next Chief Justice of India Ahead of His Retirement.
Murshidabad Riots: Mamata Banerjee Claims Recent Communal Violence Pre-Planned, Fuelled by BJP, BSF; Urges PM Narendra Modi To Rein In Amit Shah
Cash on Tracks: Panchavati Express Becomes First Train in India To Have ATM Onboard (Watch Video)
Justice BR Gavai To Be Next Chief Justice of India as CJI Sanjiv Khanna Recommends His Name in Proposal Sent to Law Ministry
Buy RCB vs PBKS Tickets Online and Offline: How to Purchase IPL 2025 Tickets for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Bitcoin Price Today, April 16, 2025: BTC Price Down to USD 83,800 After Recent High of USD 86,000
CJI Sanjiv Khanna Recommends Justice BR Gavai As Next Chief Justice of India Ahead of His Retirement Read More
Robert Vadra Reaches ED Office for 2nd Round of Questioning in Gurugram Land Deal Case, Priyanka Gandhi Accompanies Him (Watch Videos)
Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Auto Driver Who Dropped Accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Near Actor’s Building Identified Him As He Paid Double Fare; Chargesheet Reveals Shocking Details
Zinc Spark Meaning: What Exactly Happens When Sperm Meets Egg? Unveiling the Fertilisation-Induced Zinc Firework in Humans That Marks the Creation of Life
Nagpur Shocker: Jealous of Friend’s Better Lifestyle, 19-Year-Old Mixes Poison in Cold Drink and Kills Him; Arrested After Confession (Watch Video)
Vande Bharat Train Targetted in West Bengal: Miscreants Pelt Stones at Bhagalpur-Howrah Vande Bharat Express Near Hatpuraini Halt Railway Station, 1 Coach’s Window Glass Damaged
Faridabad: Man Lands in Hospital With 13 Fractures After Girlfriend Breaks His Hands and Legs in Haryana for Refusing To Marry Her (Watch Video)
- INR
- USD
- EUR
-
Bitcoin(BTC)₹71,68,148-2.64%
-
Ethereum(ETH)₹1,34,492-4.60%
-
Tether(USDT)₹85.64-0.11%
-
XRP(XRP)₹177.2-4.63%
|City
|Petrol
|Diesel
|New Delhi
|96.72
|89.62
|Kolkata
|106.03
|92.76
|Mumbai
|106.31
|94.27
|Chennai
|102.74
|94.33
|Currency
|Price
|Change
-
Consensual Sex Between 2 Persons Having Extra-Marital Affair Does Not Amount To Luring Somebody With False Promise of Marriage, Says Calcutta High Court
-
‘Look After Your Mother, Study Hard and Become an Officer’: Man Dies by Suicide by Jumping From 5th Floor of Office Building in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Leaves Behind Emotional Letter for Daughter
-
Pune Horror: Man Has Forced Sex With Estranged Wife, Then Squeezes Haldi-Kumkum Smeared Lemon Into Her Private Parts in Black Magic Ritual Over Alimony Row in Pimpri Chinchwad
-
Hyderabad: Dalit Nurse Dies by Suicide After Boyfriend Rejects Her Due to Caste and Marries Another Woman in Saroornagar, Case Registered