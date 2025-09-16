Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated a three-day 'Swadeshi Mela' held at Bhopal Haat in the state capital on Tuesday and crafted a 'Shivling' from clay on the occasion.

The Swadeshi Mela is organised with the objective of encouraging local artisans, craftsmen, and entrepreneurs for three days starting from September 16 to September 19. It will create significant employment opportunities for small groups.

During this, CM Yadav visited various stalls at the Swadeshi Mela, interacted with vendors and material manufacturers and also purchased some items, including water bottle bags. Additionally, he enjoyed Pani Puri at the chaat stall here.

Addressing the occasion, the CM said that PM Modi is encouraging the spirit of 'Vocal for Local' through the Seva Pakhwada. In accordance with his commitment, the Swadeshi (indigenous) campaign is being encouraged across the country. Under the Seva Pakhwada, activities related to public participation, cleanliness and welfare will be conducted till October 2 with the spirit of Sabka Sath-Sabka Vikas.

The 'Swadeshi Mela' organised at Bhopal Haat by self-help groups marks the beginning of these activities. Around 40 self-help groups are participating in the fair, benefiting more than 3,600 families. This Swadeshi Mela is important in view of the upcoming festivals as it will provide an opportunity to the people of Bhopal to connect with indigenous products. It also aims to provide a market and platform for items made in households across villages. These activities will further encourage the spirit of self-reliance, which has been India's identity since ancient times. Swadeshi products will contribute to build a self-reliant India along with making its village, district and the state proud, the CM said.

Additionally, the Chief Minister said that PM Modi will be visiting Madhya Pradesh on September 17 to lay the foundation stone of the PM MITRA Park in Dhar district. The PM MITRA Park will provide direct employment to over one lakh people and indirect employment to two lakh more, opening new doors of prosperity. Textiles produced here will be exported to all major countries of the world. Due to the superior quality of organic cotton grown in the state, there is high global demand. With the establishment of the PM MITRA Park, Madhya Pradesh's organic cotton will gain recognition at the international level. (ANI)

