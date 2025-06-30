Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in the closing ceremony of Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan held in Khandwa district on Monday and laid the foundation stone and inaugurated water conservation works worth over Rs 1,518 crore in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Yadav announced that Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan will continue in a new form. The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign has been launched across the state. From June 30 to August 15, the plantation will be done on government land, followed by private land from August 15 to September 15.

He further said that a new scheme has been launched to promote greenery and horticulture under which 30,000 women will receive Rs 3 lakh each to develop orchards on one acre of land. The grant, given in three annual installments, will cover plantation, fencing, irrigation, and related works. In three years, 30,000 acres of land will be transformed with greenery and it will cost Rs 900 crore to the state.

The CM also inaugurated 57,207 works in panchayats under the Panchayat and Rural Development Department worth Rs 578 crore, and 888 water conservation structures across the state under the Watershed Development Component. Additionally, he dedicated four irrigation projects, including the Jawar Micro Irrigation Project in Khandwa, and 74 renovated water structures.

CM Yadav, stating regarding the major outcomes of the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan, informed that 140 major drains flowing into 57 rivers were identified, 91 watershed projects developed across 36 districts, 9,000 water structures constructed for irrigation, Four irrigation projects launched in Khandwa, Maximum temperature in Nimar region dropped by 4°C due to various interventions and Irrigation area in the state to increase from 55 lakh hectares to 100 lakh hectares in the coming years.

CM Dr. Yadav also informed that Bundelkhand will be benefited from the Ken-Betwa Link, Malwa-Chambal from the PKC Project, and Nimar from the Tapi Mega Recharge Project.

He added that Madhya Pradesh is the Birth-Place of rivers, with about 300 rivers originating here, enriching neighboring states. Rivers like Narmada, Chambal, Sone, and Tapti sustain other rivers and even seas. Under the Abhiyan, ghats were renovated, especially along the sacred Narmada, the only river that is circumambulated. (ANI)

