Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav offered prayers at Amka Jhamka Temple located in Sardarpur Tehsil, Dhar district, on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami on Saturday and also participated in a program organised here to mark the occasion.

The temple, associated with the Dwapar Yuga, is believed to be connected with Lord Shri Krishna and the episode of 'Rukmini Haran'. CM Yadav also shared that the temple will be developed as a pilgrimage site, and preparations for the same are underway.

"The way Lord Krishna and Lord Balram created a new history here with their ability and talent, we are making it lively like the pilgrimage sites of Dwarika, Mathura, Gokul and Vrindavan. We have come here for Janmashtami, and we all have a great devotion towards Lord Krishna. In the coming days, this will become a pilgrimage site under the Shree Krishna Pathey and preparations for it are underway. My heartfelt congratulations to everyone on the occasion of Janmashtami," CM Yadav told reporters.

Earlier in the day, CM Yadav also participated in Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held at CM House in Bhopal and prayed for the welfare of the people of the state.

"On the auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, I prayed for the welfare of the people of the state by worshipping according to rituals in the festival organised at the CM's residence on the occasion. Cultural programs have been organised at about 162 places across the state. It is our resolve that we will develop all the places associated with Lord Krishna as pilgrimage sites in the state," the CM said in a post on X.

Janmashtami is celebrated as the day when Lord Krishna was born. Lord Krishna's birthday falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad. Although the celebration takes place in different parts of the country, Mathura and Vrindavan hold a special significance. One being his birthplace, and one where he spent his childhood and did his baal leela.

At midnight, a special ritual is performed when the idol of Lord Krishna is bathed in milk, yoghurt, honey, ghee, and water. During the Krishna Abhishek, bells are rung, conch shells are blown, and Vedic hymns are performed. (ANI)

