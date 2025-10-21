Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed Govardhan Puja with at Tilkeshwar Gaushala in Ujjain district on Tuesday.

CM Yadav also worshiped cows and offered 56 bhog (a mix of grains and fodder) to the cows as part of the ritual. Additionally, he extended Diwali greetings to all and underlined the significance of cow protection and dairy development in the country's economy.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister stated, "Today, after performing the rituals of Govardhan Puja at Tilkeshwar Gaushala in Ujjain, I called upon citizens to protect and promote cows on a large scale to make Madhya Pradesh a major center of milk production. On this occasion, I also received the virtue of serving the cow. The interrelationship between humans, nature, and cows is unique."

The CM also highlighted that the state government decided to celebrate Govardhan Puja across the state, stressing that cows should always be worshipped.

"Cows should always be worshipped. Govardhan Puja can be celebrated at any time, and it is a blessing from God. As Madhya Pradesh is an agricultural state, our sentiments are deeply connected to it," CM Yadav told ANI

He further highlighted the state government's efforts to promote animal husbandry to boost milk production and ensure financial benefits for farmers.

"To support our farmers, we are promoting animal husbandry, and our government has decided to celebrate Govardhan Puja statewide," Yadav added.

On the day following Diwali, Govardhan Puja is celebrated to commemorate the feat of Lord Krishna lifting the Govardhana Hill to protect the residents of Vrindavana from the wrath of Indra.

On this day, devotees prepare varieties of foodstuffs with grain and ghee (like rice, dhal, halva, pakora, puri, etc.) and all kinds of milk preparations (such as sweet rice, rabri, sweet balls, sandesh, rasagulla and laddu). The food is stacked like a small hill and offered to the Lord. Then it is distributed to everyone as prasadam. This festival is also called Annakuta Festival.

Devotees also worship the cows on the day of Govardhana Puja. The Deity of Lord Sri Krishna is decorated in Giridhari alankara, holding the Govardhana Hill on the little finger of His left hand. The cows are well decorated and offered worship. (ANI)

