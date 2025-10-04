Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 4 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will participate in an interactive session on 'Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh', scheduled to be held in Assam's Guwahati on Sunday.

CM Yadav will have one-on-one discussions with investors from the northeastern states, including representatives from Bhutan. The session will also be addressed by Jigme Thinayel Namgyal, Consul General of the Royal Bhutan Consulate, according to an official release.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 9 Years After Acquittal by Supreme Court in Child Rape Case, Man Awarded Life Imprisonment for Raping Minor Girl in Shravasti.

The Chief Minister will highlight the key investment sectors and industry-friendly policies of Madhya Pradesh. His commitment and the state's policies instill confidence among investors that all necessary resources and opportunities for business growth are readily available in the state. The interaction will open new avenues for joint ventures between industries from the Northeast and Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh's central geographical location, world-class infrastructure, and easy market access make it an ideal and unique destination for investment. The state has developed investor-friendly policies and a cluster-based development model, enabling investors to swiftly implement new industrial projects.

Also Read | Aadhaar Card Update: UIDAI Waives Off All Charges for Mandatory Biometric Update for Children Aged 7-15.

In the agro and food processing sectors, investors benefit from the state's agricultural production and processing capacities. The textile and apparel sector reflects both traditional strength and modern capabilities, creating potential for increased exports and employment. The pharma and healthcare sectors in Madhya Pradesh offer opportunities in raw materials, R&D, and production. Sectors such as cement, minerals and engineering, petrochemicals and chemicals, tourism and wellness, renewable energy and energy equipment, as well as plastics and polymers, provide diverse investment options, the release read.

The release further highlighted that through Chief Minister Yadav's initiatives, investment in these sectors is not just about business--it is paving the way for economic development and sustainable opportunities.

Madhya Pradesh is an ideal investment destination for entrepreneurs from the Northeast. With established pharma hubs, cement units, tea research and plantation centers, logistics hubs, and petrochemical facilities across Assam and other states, Madhya Pradesh offers a competitive and trustworthy business environment at the national level, it added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)