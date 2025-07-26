Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to inaugurate a two-day Regional Tourism Conclave in Rewa district on Saturday, aiming to boost the number of tourists in the state by recognising the tourism potential of the Vindhya region.

The conclave is being organised by Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board at Krishna Raj Kapoor Auditorium, Rewa. It also intended to enhance cooperation and partnership between tourism entrepreneurs, tour operators, and hotel industry, and to encourage tourism investment in the state

According to an official release, during the two-day conclave, several important decisions, investment proposals, digital innovations and cultural partnerships that will strengthen the tourism sector of the state will be publicly announced.

The event, focused on 'Wildlife and Offbeat Destinations', will be an effective initiative to make the state self-reliant in tourism and connect local communities to mainstream tourism.

In the first session of the conclave, Letters of Award (LoA) will be given to six major investors investing in the hotel, resort, wellness and eco-tourism sectors. These proposals include investments in Dhar, Mandsaur, Raisen, Vidisha, Jabalpur, and Alirajpur.

In the conclave, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board will sign a strategic partnership MoU with two major digital marketing companies, Barcode Experiential and Qyuki Digital.

These companies specialise in digital branding, influencer campaigns and creative social media marketing. This collaboration will boost modern branding of tourism destinations and help establish Madhya Pradesh more strongly among youth as "Heart of Incredible India".

In the Regional Tourism Conclave, CM Yadav will also virtually lay the foundation under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme of the "Spiritual Experience" project at Chitrakoot Ghat.

Inauguration of Food Craft Institute (FCI) in Shahdol will also be done. The institute, built at a cost of Rs 15.62 crore, will provide training and employment-oriented courses related to hospitality to youth.

To establish local art and handicraft centres in Mandla, Dindori, Singrauli, Sidhi and Seoni districts, agreements will be signed with Gram Sudhar Samiti, MM Foundation and Samarth Sanstha. The initiative will provide livelihood opportunities by connecting women and artisans to training, production and marketing, the release added. (ANI)

