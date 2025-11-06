Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to visit Bihar on Thursday, as part of the election campaign for NDA candidates in the Bihar assembly elections.

According to an official release, CM Yadav will tour Darbhanga, Madhubani, and Gaya districts of Bihar and will address multiple public gatherings in support of NDA candidates.

As per the official schedule, the Chief minister will reach Darbhanga and from there he will move to Bisfi in Madhubani district, where he will address a public rally. After that, the CM will travel to Wazirganj in Gaya district to address another public meeting followed by participating in a roadshow. Subsequently, he will speak at a rally in Bodh Gaya and then fly back to Bhopal.

Bihar assembly elections are being held in two phases and voting for the first phase on 121 constituencies is being conducted today while the remaining 122 constituencies will vote in the second phase on November 11.

Voting for the first phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar began on Thursday at 7.00 am across 121 constituencies in 18 districts of the state's 243 seats, with approximately 3.75 crore electors casting their ballot.

Polling will conclude at 6 pm, and due to security considerations, polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in some constituencies.

The first phase will decide the fate of several senior leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary.

According to the Election Commission, there are 10.72 lakh 'new electors', and 7.78 lakh voters are in the age group of 18-19 years. The total population of these constituencies, as stated by the Election Commission, is 6.60 crore.

In the 2020 polling took place in three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110. Among the major parties, the Janata Dal (United) bagged 43 seats, BJP bagged 74, RJD secured 75 seats and the Congress 19. The JD(U) had contested 115 constituencies and the BJP 110, whereas the RJD contested 144 seats and the Congress 70. (ANI)

