Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav transferred Rs 175 crore directly into the accounts of beneficiaries of Sambal Yojana from Mantralay in Bhopal on Tuesday, benefitting 7953 cases.

CM Yadav also virtually addressed the beneficiaries on the occasion, highlighting that Sambal Yojana is a unique scheme of the state Labour Department to help others.

"Since its inception, the Sambal Scheme has provided benefits worth over Rs 7,000 crore to 7,60,866 cases. More than 1.77 crore workers have been registered under the Sambal Scheme in the state, and the registration process is also going on continuously. Today, Rs 175 crores have been transferred in the accounts of 7953 beneficiaries through a single click," CM Yadav said.

The Chief Minister further underlined that the assistance is not merely financial relief but a vital support during difficult times.

"Under the Sambal Scheme, registered workers receive Rs 1 lakh in case of partial disability, Rs 2 lakh for permanent disability, Rs 4 lakh in case of accidental death, Rs 2 lakh for natural death, and Rs 5,000 for funeral expenses. It is not just financial assistance but support during the difficult hours," the CM said.

CM Yadav also extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that through him, all Sambal Yojana beneficiaries are being provided with health insurance cover of up to Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. "It is a remarkable assistance," he emphasised.

The CM further said, "Gig and platform workers in the state have also been included under the 'Sambal Yojana' and receive all benefits under the scheme. I believe this Sambal Yojana is a great support for our life in the true sense, and that is why it is named Sambal (support). I extend my greetings to all the families that benefited today."

Additionally, under the Sambal Scheme, female workers also receive Rs 16,000 as maternity assistance, while the children of workers are supported under the Higher Education Incentive Scheme, where the state government bears the full tuition fees for college-level education.

'Sambal Yojana' beneficiaries also receive ration eligibility cards, allowing them to access subsidised food under both central and state government Schemes. (ANI)

