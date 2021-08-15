Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 15 (ANI): On the occasion of Independence Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan hoisted National Flag at his official residence on Sunday.

He also received a guard of honour.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh greeted all the citizens on Independence Day.

While speaking to reporters, CM Chauhan said, "In order fulfil the vision of PM Narendra Modi's of AtmaNirbhar Bharat, we give to make AtmaNirbhar Madhya Pradesh." (ANI)

