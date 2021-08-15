Alwar, August 15: Five people were killed and three others sustained serious injuries when the car in which they were travelling in crashed into a stationary cement carrying truck in the early hours on Sunday, police said.

According to CO Rajesh Sharma of Laxmangarh, the accident took place around 5:30 am.

"There were eight people in a 5-seater. Five people died on the spot and three were gravely injured. We have shifted the injured people to Alwar Hospital," said Sharma.

The passengers of the car were returning from Kathumar after performing Govardhan Parikrama.

