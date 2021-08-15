Mumbai, August 15: Vaccinated people can travel via local train services in Mumbai and its suburbs from today onwards. Those who have completed 14 days after receiving second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can get an e-pass, also called Universal Travel Pass, to travel in local trains. The Maharashtra government has launched a portal - epassmsdma.mahait.org - to enable vaccinated people to get e-passes online. Scroll down to know how to apply and download an e-pass for the Mumbai local trains. Mumbai Local Trains To Start for Commuters From August 15; Know Who Is Eligible To Travel in Local Trains and How To Get Train Pass.

The portal for issuing local trains e-passes is launched after the Maharashtra government started the offline COVID-19 vaccination certificate verification process to issue passes. If you are fully vaccinated, you just require to enter your mobile number used for registration on CoWIN application. Below are the steps to get the local train e-pass or Universal Travel Pass through epassmsdma.mahait.org.

Visit the e-pass portal - epassmsdma.mahait.org.

Click on "Travel Pass for Vaccinated Citizens".

Add your mobile number used in CoWIN.

You will receive an OTP (One Time Password) via SMS.

Once you enter the OTP. Details like Your Name, Mobile Number, Beneficiary Reference Number, etc. will appear automatically.

Select the 'Generate Pass' option.

Upload your photo in the 'Self Image' option.

Once you will complete the process, you will receive a link in 48 hours via SMS.

Click on the link when received, the e-pass will then be saved in your phone's gallery.

In addition to online, you can also visit helpline offline passes. The BMC has set up 358 help desks at 53 suburban stations falling under its jurisdiction to issue offline passes.

