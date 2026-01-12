Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav interacted with entrepreneurs and investors from across the country at the 'Madhya Pradesh Startup Summit-2026' held in Bhopal on Monday and felicitated young entrepreneurs with the 'Madhya Pradesh Startup State Level Awards'.

CM Yadav transferred incentives assistance of over Rs 2.5 crore to 156 startups, while loan assistance of more than Rs 8.17 crore was disbursed to 21 startups under the Chief Minister Udyam Kranti Yojana during the summit, according to a release.

Additionally, long-term MoUs were signed between the Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), along with agreements with the Central Bank of India, Karvy Startup Labs, and Startup Middle East. The Chief Minister also released a booklet highlighting successful startups established in Madhya Pradesh, the release further said.

Addressing the occasion, CM Yadav said, "Indians have possessed a deep understanding of trade and business since ancient times, as enterprise, entrepreneurship, innovation and commerce are integral to Indian values and ethos. Madhya Pradesh is a land of emerging opportunities and the youth drive the nation towards new thinking and new directions. Their innovations form the foundation of development, and therefore, promoting innovation is a firm resolve of the State Government."

India has over 6 crore MSMEs, which contribute more than 30 per cent to the national GDP and account for nearly 45 per cent of the country's total exports, the CM said, emphasising that startups have played an unparalleled role in strengthening the Indian economy.

The Chief Minister added that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, startups and research across the country are now receiving unprecedented encouragement.

The youth of Madhya Pradesh are driving innovation. The State Government is encouraging innovation while addressing basic societal challenges, the CM said.

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh MSME Minister Chaitanya Kashyap said that youth power can transform the world. Under the Startup Policy-2025, innovators are being encouraged, and entrepreneurs launching startups with new ideas are provided initial assistance of Rs 10,000 through incubation centres. Innovation is being promoted in agriculture, entrepreneurship and urban local bodies, making Madhya Pradesh a state of innovation and opportunity. (ANI)

