Rewa, Dec 13 (PTI) A college principal was caught on Monday while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a peon for clearing his dues, a Lokayukta police official said.

Dr Ashok Kumar Pidhaya, the principal of the government aided Rajbhanu Singh Memorial College, was held while taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 from peon Ram Karan Verma, Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Gopal Singh Dhakad told PTI.

"As per Verma's complaint, the principal had demanded Rs 10,000 from him for clearing his traveling and daily allowances. He had already paid Rs 5,000 to Pidhaya earlier and then approached Lokayukta police. Pidhaya was caught in a trap laid at the college office," the SP said.

He has been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act provisions, the SP added.

