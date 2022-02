Betul, Feb 11 (PTI) A Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh's Betul district on Friday accused the police of spying on politicians, police officers, journalists and businessmen and sought an inquiry into the matter.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Neeraj Soni, however, denied the claim and dubbed the charges levelled by Congress MLA Nilay Vinod Daga against the police as "baseless".

Speaking to reporters, Daga claimed that his call detail records (CDR) and those of other public representatives, police officers and journalists were being obtained by the police.

The Congress leader said he has written to the MP Director General of Police Vivek Johari to probe the matter.

“I have got information about the Betul police obtaining CDRs of public representatives, police officers, businessmen and media persons,” the MLA stated in his letter.

“I had informed senior officers about the matter earlier as well. Now again a fair investigation is requested from Bhopal level so that the truth can be revealed,” he wrote.

However, ASP Soni dubbed Daga's allegations against the police as "baseless”.

CDRs are obtained only after a criminal offence is registered to strengthen the prosecution's case, he said.

"The police have not obtained Daga's CDR or that of any public representative. The allegations levelled against the police were baseless and the Betul police denies them," the official said.

