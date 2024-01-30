Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress on Tuesday issued show cause notices to its two office bearers for indiscipline and asked them to submit an explanation within seven days.

The action was taken against State Congress Spokesperson, Shaharyar Khan and the president of the state Congress' Scheduled Caste Department, Pradeep Ahirwar after their scuffle in the party's headquarters in Bhopal on Monday.

The notice also read that if the Congress leaders failed to submit a satisfactory reply within seven days then disciplinary action would be taken against them. Besides, Congress leader Khan has been relieved from the post.

The notice issued to Khan read, "The conduct of yours (Khan) and Pradeep Ahirwar in the state Congress office on January 29 was indecent. It has tarnished the image of the party. You are an accountable officer of the party and this act of yours falls in the category of indiscipline. Therefore, in this regard, you are relieved from the post with immediate effect."

Submit your clarification in this regard to the State Congress Committee within seven days, if a satisfactory reply is not received on time, disciplinary action will be taken, it added.

Similarly, the notice issued to Ahirwar read, "The conduct of yours (Pradeep Ahirwar) and state spokesperson Shaharyar Khan in the state Congress office on January 29 was indecent. It has tarnished the image of the party. You are a responsible official of the party, and this act of yours falls in the category of indiscipline. Submit your clarification in this regard to the State Congress Committee within seven days, if a satisfactory reply is not received on time, disciplinary action will be taken."

Notably, Khan and Ahirwar engaged in a scuffle with each other in the party's office on Monday and their video also went viral on social media. (ANI)

